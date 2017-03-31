Android Wear 2.0 update delayed due to a bug, says Google

Google released Android Wear 2.0 in February this year. At the time of release, the only smartwatches that were running Android Wear 2.0 were LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, however, Google did confirm that the Wear 2.0 update will be rolled out to more than 15 smartwatches. Well, it’s been more than a month and a half since Google released Wear 2.0, and, Google has now said that the update is delayed due to a bug.

In a statement to Wareable, Google stated that the Android Wear 2.0 update is delayed due to a bug found in the update. As of now, the update is only rolled out to three smartwatches – Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. Owners of other smartwatches will have to wait until Google irons out the bug.

“We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved.” said Google in a statement to Wareable.

Google also further mentioned that Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected should receive their Android Wear 2.0 update by April 4. Well, the release of Android Wear 2.0 itself was delayed, and now that it’s officially released, the roll out to the smartwatches is delayed. We hope that Google squashes the bug as soon as possible and rolls out the update to all the smartwatches by the end of April.

