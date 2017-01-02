LeEco Le 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 are the two best smartphones so far. Coolpad has unveiled a new ‘Cool 1’ smartphone in the collaboration with LeEco. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is the company’s latest phone which gives a tough competition to these two smartphones. Let us check out the specifications of Coolpad Cool 1 Dual vs LeEco Le 2 vs Redmi Note 3.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is priced at ₹13,999, the LeEco Le 2 is priced at ₹11,999, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is priced at ₹9,999. There is a 32 GB storage variant of Redmi Note 3 with 3 GB of RAM at a price of ₹11,999. All three smartphones come in the same category. Here are the specs comparison below.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual vs LeEco Le 2 vs Redmi Note 3 – Specs Comparison

Specifications Coolpad Cool1 Dual LeEco Le2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 Release Date 28th December 2016 8th June 2016 3rd March 2016 Price ₹13,999 ₹11,999 ₹9,999 Display 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD Display (1920 x 1080 pixels) 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD Display (1920 x 1080 pixels) 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels) Operating System EUI 5.8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow EUI 5.8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the back Yes, at the back CPU up to 1.8 GHz octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (MSM8976) up to 1.8 GHz octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (MSM8976) up to 1.8 GHz Hexa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (MSM8956) GPU Adreno 510 Adreno 510 Adreno 510 RAM 4 GB 3 GB 2 GB Storage 32 GB internal, not expandable 32 GB internal, not expandable 16 GB internal, Expandable up to 32 GB using MicroSD card Rear Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video. Slow Motion 720p @120fps 16 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual tone LED flash, 4K video, Slow Motion 720p @120fps 16 MP f/2.0 with PDAF, 0.1s ultra-fast focus, dual tone LED, 1080p video Front Camera 8 MP, f/2.2, 1080p video 8 MP, f/2.2, 1080p video 8 MP, f/2.0, 1080p video Network 4G LTE Support, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE 4G LTE Support, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE 4G network, Hybrid Dual SIM (GSM + GSM/MicroSD), VoLTE Others USB Type-C, IR Blaster CDLA Technology, USB Type-C, IR Blaster N/A Battery 4000 mAh (non-removable) 3000 mAh (non-removable) 4050 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions 152 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.2 mm 151.1 mm x 74.2 mm x 7.5 mm 150 mm x 76 mm x 8.65 mm Weight 167 grams 153 grams 164 grams

Dual 13 MP Rear Camera configuration

Apart from the specifications which are very close to each other, the dual camera set-up at the back on the Coolpad Cool 1 is the most standout feature giving an edge over the smartphones with a single camera in this price range. LeEco Le 2 has a 16 MP rear camera while on the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 has a 13 MP rear camera.

4 GB RAM vs 3 GB RAM vs 2 GB RAM – Cool 1 dominates the memory

Cool 1 Dual has the largest RAM size among the all three. It dominates in the memory segment. Higher the RAM means it can hold as many apps for multitasking.

All the three devices are very close when it comes to the specifications. Coolpad Cool 1, being at a higher price, offers better specifications, especially the dual camera. It could be the most affordable dual-camera smartphone in this price. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, as well as, Cool 1 are better at battery. Based on the price category, either of the devices offers very good specs. If you want to choose a device, spec-wise, Cool 1 could be the one.