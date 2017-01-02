OnePlus starts rolling out Android Nougat update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Weeks after constantly working on the Android Nougat update, OnePlus has now officially released the update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus has announced that it has started rolling out the Android v7.0 Nougat update for the flagship OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The update, which will be rolled out as the stable OxygenOS 4.0 version, will be an incremental Over-the-Air (OTA) update and is expected to reach users over the next few days.

The Android v7.0 Nougat update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T brings in quite a few new features including notifications, setting menu design, multi-window view, and quick launch options. However, a few features like the extended screenshot would be enabled in the future updates. If you are an OnePlus 3 or an OnePlus 3T owner, head over to Settings and check if the update has reached you.