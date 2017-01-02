BSNL launches unlimited voice calling plan at Rs. 144

While BSNL was one of the first operators to suggest and unlimited calling plan to counter Reliance Jio, the private telecom operators took the lead and launched their plans. Now the state-owned operator has finally caught up in time for the New Year.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has announced the launch of its new unlimited voice calling plan for its subscribers. The plans, which would be available to both new and existing BSNL customers, can be availed by both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The packs would offer unlimited voice calls with bundled data.

The BSNL unlimited voice calling plan is priced at Rs. 144 with 6 months validity. The plan would offer free unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network in India along with 300 MB of data for a period of one month. While the pack is really competitive, we are hoping to see another version with higher data bundle.

