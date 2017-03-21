Coolpad Note 5 Lite now available for purchase on Amazon India

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite, which was launched in India last week, is now available for purchase in the country for ₹8199 through Amazon India.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite is similar to the Coolpad Conjr in terms of design and specifications. The Coolpad Conjr was unveiled earlier this year during CES 2017 and Coolpad has launched it in India under the Note 5 Lite moniker. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite is powered by MediaTek’s MT6735CP quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.0 GHz and backed by 3 GB RAM.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite sports a uni-body metal design and features a fingerprint scanner at the back below the 13 MP primary camera. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and we are not sure when to expect Android 7.0 Nougat update on this device. At the front, you will find a 5-inch HD display above which is an 8 MP secondary camera which is accompanied by LED flash.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite specifications:

CPU: 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor

1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n SIM: Dual-SIM

Dual-SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Grey

Gold, Grey Battery: 2500 mAh

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite is available on Amazon India through open sale. Will you be buying one? Which smartphone would you prefer buying in the sub-₹10,000 price segment?