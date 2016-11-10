Coolpad

Coolpad Note 5 receiving Android 7.1 Nougat Update [BETA]

By Divyang Makwana
Android Nougat is probably the latest operating system on Android and there are very few smartphones that feature the latest version of Android. Android Nougat was first debuted on LG V20 followed by Google Pixel. Now, Coolpad Note 5 is now receiving Android 7.1 Nougat update.

This could be the next big surprise for the people who have bought the Coolpad Note 5. The Android N update is first seen on the Coolpad official forums where they released a Beta build update. Coolpad soon going to release the OTA after completing its beta phase.

Still, many smartphones are stuck with Lollipop and Marshmallow, Coolpad Note 5 has an advantage with the latest Android. Although the update is in beta, the final release of the update will be released in short period. For now, to get the update you’ve to download the file and install it on your Coolpad Note 5.

Download Android N update for Coolpad Note 5

Perhaps, you don’t want to miss the best features of Android N. Here’s what’s new in Android Nougat. Make the most out of every swipe and tap with Android Nougat on Coolpad Note 5.

anjiprasad

Just only update to cool pad ….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 7 minutes ago
anjiprasad

How to download this one

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 11 minutes ago
Manish

It’s only android v7.0 not 7.1 .

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 month 4 days ago
