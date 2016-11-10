Coolpad Note 5 receiving Android 7.1 Nougat Update [BETA]

Android Nougat is probably the latest operating system on Android and there are very few smartphones that feature the latest version of Android. Android Nougat was first debuted on LG V20 followed by Google Pixel. Now, Coolpad Note 5 is now receiving Android 7.1 Nougat update.

This could be the next big surprise for the people who have bought the Coolpad Note 5. The Android N update is first seen on the Coolpad official forums where they released a Beta build update. Coolpad soon going to release the OTA after completing its beta phase.

Still, many smartphones are stuck with Lollipop and Marshmallow, Coolpad Note 5 has an advantage with the latest Android. Although the update is in beta, the final release of the update will be released in short period. For now, to get the update you’ve to download the file and install it on your Coolpad Note 5.

Download Android N update for Coolpad Note 5

Download the Beta ROM from the official Coolpad forums and follow the guidelines.

Perhaps, you don’t want to miss the best features of Android N. Here’s what’s new in Android Nougat. Make the most out of every swipe and tap with Android Nougat on Coolpad Note 5.