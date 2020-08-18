How to disable Article Feed on Microsoft Edge

It’s been some time since the new Microsoft Edge browser has been launched. The good thing is that it is now based on the Chromium engine, which makes it possible to use Chrome’s extensions on the Edge browser. Apart from that, there are several other features of the new browser that people are making it their default browser.

When you open a new tab on the Microsoft Edge browser, you will see that the tab is filled with a lot of information, including news, weather, advertisements, etc. But the good thing is that you can disable it.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can easily disable the Article Feed on the new tab in Microsoft Edge.

How to disable Article Feed in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Open Microsoft Edge browser on your computer and then open a new tab. For this, you can either press Ctrl + T keys on the keyboard or click on the “+” icon at the top, besides the active tab.

Step 2: Now, in the new tab, click on the gear icon from the top-right section in the header of the page.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu that appears, click on “Custom” under the Page Layout section. While you can choose “Inspirational” or “Focused” options, it still includes the “My Feed” section. So, to get rid of it, choose “Custom.”

Step 4: After clicking the “Custom” option, you will be presented with another menu. In there, from the Content section, select “Content Off” which will turn off the feed section on the new tab.

You can also enable some other extra features from the same settings page, including options to enable quick links preview or having a custom background image that gets refreshed automatically every day.

We have published a few other Microsoft Edge related guides, including forcing dark mode on web pages, managing multiple profiles, and always running it in Private Mode, removing Edge from Windows 10, and more. Make sure to check them out.