The Chrome web browser from Google is one of the most popular browsers out there and is available for almost all types of platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

It comes with support for keyboard shortcuts which makes it easy for the users to access stuff or perform actions that they rely on frequently, such as opening a new tab, closing a tab, moving between tabs, among others.

While the feature is very useful, there are some times when the user wants to disable the keyboard shortcuts that are interfering with the way they work. If you are one of those users who wants to disable chrome’s keyboard shortcuts, then there’s a way for that through extensions.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily disable Chrome keyboard shortcuts using the Shortkeys extension in the Chrome web browser.

How to easily disable keyboard shortcuts in Chrome web browser

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome web browser on your computer.

Step 2: When the browser opens, download the Shortkeys extension from the Chrome Web Store by clicking here.

Step 3: In there, click the “Add to Chrome” button and when you see a prompt box, click the “Add extension” button to proceed with the installation.

Step 4: After the extension is installed, click on its icon which is placed besides the address bar and from the list of options, select the “Option” option.

Step 5: On the Settings page that loads, type the shortcut you want to disable in the “Keyboard shortcut” field and then select the “Do Nothing” action from the “Behavior” dropdown menu and then click on the “Add” button and then click the “Save” button.

That’s it. Once you follow the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then the selected shortcut will be added to the disabled list and after the browser is restarted, the keyboard shortcut will stop working, unless you remove the shortcut from the disabled list or remove the extension.