DJI Mavic Air 2 announced; offers improved camera and longer battery life

DJI has today officially announced Mavic Air 2, which as the name indicates, is a successor to the Mavic Air that was launched about two and a half years ago. The company says that Mavic Air 2 isn’t just an upgrade but claims that it was redesigned from the scratch with focus on the user experience.

The Mavic Air 2 is now available for preorder for a price of $799 and will begin shipping from May 11th in the United States. The company is also offering Fly More bundle, which includes ND filters along with a carrying bag, prop guards, charging hub, and three batteries will be available for $988.

With a flight time of 34 minutes, the new Mavic Air 2 is the longest flying drone from DJI so far. The company says that it was able to achieve this with the new electronic speed controllers (ESC), new battery and overall design.

As for the cameras, it comes with a 1/2” Quad Bayer 48 MP sensor which shoots 12-megapixel images by default but there’s a mode to capture 48 MP images. For video, it can shoot in 4K at 60 fps and offers features like high dynamic range and 8K Hyperlapse mode. The drone can detect five scenes — sunset, blue skies, snow, grass and trees.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is also the first drone to come with AirSense that detects and warns user of nearby aircrafts. It will be available in North America first and will rollout to other regions later due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The radio controller has also been updated and now the phone sits on the top rather than clipping it at the bottom. It is slightly bigger controller but it doesn’t have the visible antennas sticking out on top.