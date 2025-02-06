Streambox Media has officially launched Dor Play, an all-in-one entertainment app that brings together over 20 OTT platforms and 300+ live TV channels. This launch follows the company’s earlier introduction of Dor TV OS, India’s first subscription-based television service, which debuted last December with access to 24 OTT apps starting at ₹299 per month.

Dor Play aims to revolutionize digital entertainment by offering a unified streaming experience on mobile devices. The app provides access to a diverse range of content from platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Aha, Discovery+, Fancode, ETV Win, Chaupal, Dollywood Play, Nammaflix, ShemarooMe, Stage, TravelXP, Raj TV, VR OTT, Playflix, OTT Plus, and DistroTV. Additionally, users can enjoy seamless access to over 300 live TV channels, ensuring a wide variety of entertainment options in one place.

Dor Play comes equipped with Universal Search, which allows users to effortlessly search across all available content, eliminating the need for endless scrolling. The app also features dedicated ‘Trending’ and ‘Upcoming’ sections to keep viewers updated on the latest releases. Mood-based filters personalize recommendations, while genre and celebrity-based browsing make it easier to find preferred content instantly.

The Dor Play subscription is priced at ₹399 for a three-month cycle. Users can purchase the subscription via Flipkart.com, where they will receive a coupon. This coupon, along with their registered mobile number, can be used to activate the service on the Dor Play Android or iOS app.