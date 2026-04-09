Dyson has introduced the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool, marking its entry into the portable fan segment. The new device is designed for handheld, desk, and wearable use, combining compact design with high airflow performance.

High-Speed Airflow with Compact Design

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is powered by a brushless DC motor that operates at up to 65,000 RPM, delivering airflow speeds of up to 25m/s.

HushJet projection system with 38mm nozzle

Designed for focused and efficient airflow

Compact and lightweight build at 212 grams

Noise Control & Airflow Optimization

Dyson has engineered the HushJet nozzle to reduce noise while maintaining performance:

Minimizes high-frequency sound

Ensures a more consistent acoustic profile

Noise levels: 72.5 dBA (Boost), 68 dBA (Speed 5), 52 dBA (Speed 1)

The fan supports versatile usage across different scenarios:

Handheld mode for direct cooling

Desk mode using the Charging Stand

Wearable mode using the Neck Dock

This makes it suitable for commuting, office environments, and outdoor activities.

The device offers 5 airflow speed levels and a dedicated Boost mode for maximum output. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 6 hours of runtime and comes with USB Type-C charging that takes about 3 hours to charge fully.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is available in three finishes: Ink / Cobalt, Carnelian / Sky, and Stone / Blush. In-box accessories include Neck Dock, charging stand, USB Type-C cable, and travel pouch. Optional accessories include Universal Mount and Grip Clip.

Speaking on the launch, Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, said, “Since 2009, we’ve been focused on airflow. Mastering air projection, reducing turbulence, and refining thermal technology. The HushJet™ Mini Cool fan is the result of that journey: powerful airflow, engineered for life on the move by bringing advanced cooling technology from every home to your hand.”

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is priced at US $99.99 (~₹9,255) and is currently available in select global markets. Dyson has confirmed that the device will be introduced in India soon.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Price & Availability

Price: US $99.99 (~₹9,255 in India)

US $99.99 (~₹9,255 in India) Availability: Select global markets, soon in India

Get Dyson HushJet Mini Cool on Dyson.com