Ekdum Jhakaas! Micromax signs up Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador

In keeping with the refreshed Micromax 3.0 identity, the company has now roped in Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador to boost its impression in the growing consumer electronic segment in India.

Micromax has announced that it has roped in leading Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The company plans to roll out a 360-degree campaign with TVC, print, digital and OTH advertisements to target customers across the country.

As part of its vision to be a complete consumer electronics brand in next 3 years, Micromax had invested almost Rs. 200 crores. Now, with Anil Kapoor on board, Micromax is expecting to gain up to 25 percent revenues from the Consumer Electronics segment by 2019 as compared to the current 10 percent.

Speaking about the association, Rajesh Agarwal, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics “Anil Kapoor is a rare blend of talent, versatility and class and it gives us immense pleasure to have him as our brand ambassador for the consumer electronics segment. Micromax products have always brought happiness and joy in the lives of the consumers and hence our association will further leverage the legacy and credibility of both Micromax and Anil Kapoor.”