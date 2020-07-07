How to enable Dark Mode in Windows 10 [Guide]

The usage of Dark Mode has been picking up and most of the applications now come with a dark mode which makes it easier for the people to use the app during night time. In fact, most of the custom smartphone user interface also supports system-wide dark mode, which has now become a must-have feature.

The Dark Mode is really a good option to have which protects your eye and prevents eye strain. On top of that, it also makes the user experience better when accessing content during the night time.

Apple’s macOS already comes with a system-wide Dark Mode. But what if you are using the Windows 10 operating system? Well, in this guide, we will show you how you can enable dark mode on your Windows-powered computer.

Enable Windows 10 File Explorer Dark Theme

Step 1: First of all, go to the Settings app on your computer. You can do so by searching the term “Settings” through the Start Menu.

Step 2: In the Settings app, click on Personalization from the left-side menu.

Step 3: Now click on the “Colors” option from the sidebar.

Step 4: Under the More options section, just select Dark for the Choose your default app mode option.

Once you select the Dark mode option, the changes will automatically be applied to your computer. Just open the File Explorer to confirm that change is in effect and you are comfortable working in this mode.

You can further customize your Windows 10 operating system by selecting a custom accent color that will be applicable to the system. You can play around with the color to see which one looks good to you or you can select the option “Automatically pick an accent color for my background” that will do the job for you.