Xiaomi-backed POCO has launch two smartphones this year — POCO X2 and F2 Pro. Today, the company has announced the third smartphone, dubbed as POCO M2 Pro which was leaked a few months ago.

As expected, the POCO M2 Pro is not a totally new smartphone but it is a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro‘s global variant and comes with a few changes.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

It features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens to take selfies and for video calling. It also has a Front Camera Night Mode. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 12. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging technology.

POCO M2 Pro Specifications

6.7-inch 20:9 Full HD+ LCD Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform

Pricing and Availability in India