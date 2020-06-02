How to enable dynamic lock screen on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Galaxy smartphones come with a lot of customizations thanks to the One UI on top of Android. This enables users to make changes to the way they use or the phone behaves, which isn’t possible to do easily in the stock Android version.

One of the not-so-important but impressive features is the dynamic lock screen. If you are the one who gets bored easily with the same wallpaper on the lock screen, then this is feature is meant for you.

The dynamic lock screen feature automatically updates all the time in the background and when you try to open the screen, it shows you a new and beautiful wallpaper. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can enable this on your Galaxy smartphone.

Enable dynamic lock screen on Samsung Galaxy

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your smartphone and navigate to “Wallpaper” and then to “Wallpaper Services”.

Step 2: From the options, toggle the “Dynamic Lock Screen” option ON.

Step 3: Now tap on the settings or gear icon just right of the Dynamic Lock Screen.

Step 4: Toggle on the switch that says “Auto-update”. You’ll also be presented with the option to only use the Wi-Fi network or to use mobile data as well.

Step 5: Go to Dynamic Lock Screen and select a category to download. Once tapped, confirm the download by clicking on the “Download” button.

You’re done. From now onwards, whenever the screen lights up, you’ll be greeted with a new lock screen image before you open the device. Also, the gallery will be updated every couple of weeks, so you don’t have to worry about the images getting repeated.