Amazfit BIP S launched in India for ₹4,999; promises 40-day battery life

Earlier this year, during CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January, Huami had launched the Amazfit BIP S smartwatch along with the rugged T-Rex wearable device and a few other products like TWS earphones and more.

Today, the Xiaomi-backed company has launched the Amazfit BIP S in the Indian market. As the name indicates, it’s a follow-up to the BIP smartwatch that was first launched in 2018.

This newly announced wearable device is made from Polycarbonate material, making it lightweight weighing at just 19 grams without the strap and 31 grams with the strap. It features a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with support for 176 x 176 pixels screen resolution.

It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and also supports GPS, as well as GLONASS for location tracking.

Sensors on the wearable device include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. The smartwatch, which is 5ATM water-resistant. It is running the Amazfit OS and has Huami-PAI for health assessment and continuous heart rate monitoring.

The Amazfit BIP S is powered by a 200 mAh battery which is promised to offer a 40-day battery life on a single charge and 15 days with typical usage. It just takes 2.5 hours to get fully charged.

Amazfit BIP S Key Features

1.28-inch display with 176 x 176 pixels resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating

Notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on color touch display

10 different sports modes

Optical heart rate sensor, Tri-axis Accelerometer, and Tri-axis Gyro

PAI health analysis

GPS + GLONASS for route tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

5000 mAh battery with up to 40 days of battery life

Pricing and Availability in India

The Amazfit Bip S will be available for purchase in India for a price of ₹4,999 from today onwards, i.e. from June 3, 2020. It will be up for sale via Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazfit India’s official website. It will also be up for grabs in offline stores through Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles.