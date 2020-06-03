POCO confirmed to soon launch a new smartphone in India

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of people in India is demanding to boycott Chinese products. Amid this, POCO has launched a campaign — #POCOForIndia in which the company shows how India is important for the brand.

The campaign highlights that the POCO brand was launched in India a couple of years back and the company is manufacturing its products in India under the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

With a dream of serving Indian consumers, @IndiaPOCO was born 2 years ago in Delhi, India. We took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India. We were, are and will always be #POCOForIndia! pic.twitter.com/RfC6Ew0kOj — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) June 3, 2020

POCO has showcased its dedication towards the Indian market through a song and video that is about 1:30 minutes long. The real reason behind the campaign is revealed at the end of the video — the company has a new smartphone coming.

The company has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone in the Indian market but has not revealed which device it is. The recent development hints that the phone could be the POCO F2 Pro, which has already been launched in other markets, or it could be the unannounced POCO M2.

While the launch date has not yet been announced, we expect the company to launch the device in the coming weeks. Along with the smartphone, there’s a possibility that the company’s first TWS earphones, named POCO Pop Buds will also get launched in the Indian market.