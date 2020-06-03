T-Mobile is now offering free access to Google Stadia Pro for 3 months

Google Stadia is the new entrant in the online game streaming market and the service is getting bigger and better as time passes. To get more customers on board, the company recently started offering free tier and for the Pro subscribers, it offered two months of free trial.

Now, T-Mobile is offering three months of free access to Google Stadia through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. To make use of this new offer, the users must save and redeem the Stadia deal in the app by June 9th, 2020 at 4:59 AM ET.

Do note that the offer is valid for new accounts only and only in the US, excluding Guam, Hawaii, and the Virgin Island. Once the three month period comes to an end, the user will be charged the standard Stadia Pro price of $9.99 per month. However, the user can cancel the subscription before it ends to avoid getting charged.

Currently, the list of games available for free to Stadia Pro users includes 17 titles. Most recently, the company added five new games for free — Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Superhot, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

Other popular titles on the platform include Destiny 2: The Collection, PUBG, GRID, and more. The company is also set to add another game — The Elder Scrolls Online on 16th June. Apart from free games, other perks of Pro subscription include 4K streaming, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound support.