Google Stadia Pro is offering 3 games for free in June; here’s how to get them

This game is made exclusively for Stadia. It is couch co-op removals game full of calamity and physics-based carnage for one to four players. You have to rush around homes and ensure that the items are packed onto the truck before the time runs out.

It is a first-person shooter game that has time slowdown mechanics which allows you to prepare next moves. You can use the suspension of time to choreograph impressive gunfights and move through environments and taking out enemies with accuracy.

Little Nightmares

It is a puzzle-platformer horror adventure game which has a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears. In this game, you’ll have to help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal.