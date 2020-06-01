Google Stadia Pro is offering 3 games for free in June; here’s how to get them
Google’s subscription gaming service Stadia has a Pro membership which offers up to 4K HDR video streaming and 5.1 surround sound. Apart from that, one of the attraction for the membership is that also offers one free game each month.
So far, the company has offered games like Destiny 2, Grid, Zombie Army 4, Serious Sam, and others for free to its members. Now, for the month of June 2020, the company is offering three games for free to new and existing users — Get Packed, Superhot, and Little Nightmares — which are now available to play.
How to redeem free Stadia Pro games
- Open the Stadia app on Android or iOS device or go to the Stadia website on your Google Chrome browser.
- Now open the Stadia Store. For smartphone app, it’s on the bottom tab while for the browser, it appears on the top.
- Log-in to the platform if you haven’t already done so. Once you sign-in, you’ll see “Stadia Pro Games” as a scrollable menu.
- Tap or click on each game that you are yet to claim. Doing so will take you to their individual page.
- In the game page, just tap or click on “Claim”. The game will now be in your library to play as soon as you remain subscribed to Stadia Pro.
Get Packed
This game is made exclusively for Stadia. It is couch co-op removals game full of calamity and physics-based carnage for one to four players. You have to rush around homes and ensure that the items are packed onto the truck before the time runs out.
Superhot
It is a first-person shooter game that has time slowdown mechanics which allows you to prepare next moves. You can use the suspension of time to choreograph impressive gunfights and move through environments and taking out enemies with accuracy.
Little Nightmares
It is a puzzle-platformer horror adventure game which has a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears. In this game, you’ll have to help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal.