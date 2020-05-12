As expected, POCO has today announced its latest flagship smartphone at a global launch event — POCO F2 Pro. As we reported earlier, the phone is a rebranded model of the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone launched earlier this year.

The POCO F2 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch E3 Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution, HDR10 support, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, coupled with Snapdragon X55 model for dual-mode SA/NSA 5G connectivity. The phone comes packed with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

It features 3435mm² VC liquid-cooled heat sink, Game Turbo 3.0, 4D vibration when playing games with Z-axis motor. It is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for high-performance gaming. The device also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Super Bluetooth, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster along with Hi-Res audio support and 1.2cc speakers.

For photography, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS, a 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens with a 123-degree FoV, a 5 MP telemacro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, you get 20 MP pop-up snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device is running Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 custom user interface. The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery and comes with support for 30W fast charging technology.

The POCO F2 Pro comes in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple and Cyber Grey colours. It is priced at €499 (~₹40,750) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs €599 (~₹48,900).

POCO F2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, HDR10 +, 200nit (Max brightness) / 800nit (HBM) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

