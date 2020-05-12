Honor has today finally launched the Honor 9X Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone was originally launched in China in June last year. Prior to this, the company had launched the Honor 9X in India earlier this year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ screen resolution and is powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 processor along with 6 GB f RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 58 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device comes packed with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone is running Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 user interface. It doesn’t come with GMS and instead, the company is offering Huawei Mobile Services. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Honor 9X Pro comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colors and is priced at ₹17,999. But the company is offering a discount of ₹3,000 and thus the phone is available for ₹14,999 for the first sale which will take place later this month.

Honor 9X Pro Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

GPU: Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

Storage: 256 GB internal, expandable memory up to 512 GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Colors: Midnight Black and Phantom Purple

Pricing and Availability in India