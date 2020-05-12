How to turn on Dark mode on vivo V19 [Guide]

vivo V19 just launched in India and it packs the latest FunTouch OS i.e. version 10 in it. The FunTouch OS is a customized Android operating system with additional features. One of the features you might want to use is the Dark mode which helps you to ease your eyes off in the dark environments. Here’s how you can enable the Dark mode on the new vivo V19.

The Dark mode is essential for those who are using the phone at night or in darker environments, the white light coming from the display may harm your eyes but a darker theme might give your eyes a rest. The night mode or dark mode will turn your phone’s user interface with darker colors leading to a dark theme.

How to turn on Dark mode on vivo V19

To turn on the dark mode on the vivo V19, simply swipe the notification panel from the top and select Dark mode.

The FunTouch OS 10 is upgraded with new UI customizations, the Control Center, which usually carries the shortcuts on the phone, is found at the bottom side, however, the new UI now enables you to swipe from the top to bring the shortcuts just like the traditional Android OS.

Alternately, you can head to the Settings -> Display and Brightness -> Dark Mode and turn on the slider. The Dark mode offers a scheduler that you can make use of, set a specific time for Dark mode to turn on automatically.

Settings -> Display and Brightness -> Dark Mode

