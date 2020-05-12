Vivo V19 launched in India; features 6.44-inch FHD+ display, 8 GB RAM and quad rear cameras

Vivo had confirmed the launch of Vivo V19 smartphone in the Indian market on 26th March. Later, the launch was postponed and was supposed to take place on 3rd April. The month of April passed by and the phone wasn’t made official in India because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Chinese company has finally launched the Vivo V19 smartphone in the Indian market. It features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 8 GB of RAM.

The device packs 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor along with an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, it comes with a dual camera sensors which includes a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor. The phone runs Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch 10 user interface on top.

It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with support for 33W FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging technology. The Vivo V19 comes in two color options — Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The 8 GB + 128 GB model costs ₹27,990 while the 8 GB + 256 GB model is priced at ₹31,990. The devices will be up for purchase in India from 15th May via major e-commerce platforms across the country.

Vivo V19 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Piano Black and Mystic Silver

