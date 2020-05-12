Huawei Y9s was recently listed on Amazon India and now the company has today finally launched the device in the Indian market. The device was first launched in China last year and is making its way to India after around six months.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ ‘Ultra FullView’ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device comes powered by the company’s own Kirin 710F SoC.

It is packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, along with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 512 GB. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security features.

As for the camera, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor for f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16 MP pop-up snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone runs the older Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 on top. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The Huawei Y9s comes in three color options — Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, Midnight Black but only Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black are available in India. The phone is priced at ₹19,990 and will go on sale from 19th May.

Huawei Y9s Specifications

