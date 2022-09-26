How to enable Wireless Display feature in Windows 11

The Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft comes with tons of features, but not every feature is well-known or widely used. One such feature offered by the company is Wireless Display which allows users to connect external devices to the computer’s display wirelessly.

While the Wireless Display feature is available in the Windows 11 operating system, it’s an optional feature, meaning that you will have to install it to enable it. Thankfully, you don’t need to go through a complex process to install the Wireless Display on your computer.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily install and enable the Wireless Display feature on your Windows 11 computer through the built-in Settings application.

How to enable the Wireless Display feature in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Windows 11 computer. For this, press the Windows + I keys on the keyboard or search from the application in the Start Menu and select it from the search results.

Step 2: When the app opens, click on the “Apps” from the left sidebar and then select the “Optional Features” option from the right side of the pane.

Step 3: In the Optional Features settings page, click on the “View features” on the right side of the “Add an optional feature” section.

Step 4: On the dialog box that opens, scroll down and select the “Wireless Display” by clicking the check box beside it, and then click the Next button.



Step 5: On the next screen, click on the “Install” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide on your computer, then the Windows 11 operating system will automatically install the necessary files on the device to enable the Wireless Display feature.