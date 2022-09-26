Top realme 9i 5G Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, and Features

realme recently launched the realme 9i 5G and its the latest realme 9 Series smartphone under the midrange category. The realme 9i 5G packs a bunch of features and perks such as a faster 5G chipset, 90 Hz display, an attractive design, and runs on the realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system. When we talk about its UI, you can do a lot with the realme UI 3.0, here are some of the top realme 9i 5G tips, tricks, features, quick shortcuts, and features below.

1) Split Screen Using A Simple Gesture

Did you know you can use the split screen feature on the realme 9i 5G, it can be used to access two apps at the same time? You can chat with your contacts on WhatsApp and at the same time watch a YouTube video. This feature is useful if you multitask on your phone and use two apps at the same time.

To use the Split screen feature on the realme 9i 5G here’s what you need to do, just swipe up with three fingers to enter the Split screen mode, and choose the app you want to use under split mode. Make sure you use the three-finger gesture on the app you want to split. There you go, now you have two apps under the split screen. You can adjust the slider to resize the apps.

You can turn On or Off the Split screen feature from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings -> Special features -> Split screen and set the slider as per your needs.

2) Slide Three Fingers For A Screenshot

There are many people out there who don’t know this handy feature, taking screenshots is easy via the Power Button and Volume Down button, but there’s one more way you can take screenshots and it uses a simple gesture.

Taking screenshots using its three fingers gesture is the easiest and by far the most convenient way to take screenshots on your smartphone. By using the three-finger gesture, you will be able to take screenshots much easier without any hazzle. All it takes is just three fingers that you have to swipe on the screen from upwards to downwards.

To take screenshots, just swipe on the screen using three fingers from top to bottom. This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and see the slider for Swipe down with 3 fingers to take screenshot is On or Off.

3) Take Partial & Scrolling Screenshots

With the above gesture you have learned, there are two more hidden gestures, the partial screenshot, and the scrolling screenshot. It takes a slightly different gesture to take these screenshots but with the same three fingers but with a different gesture.

Unlike full screenshots, a partial screenshot gesture captures a portion of the screen. To take partial screenshots, just tap and hold the 3 fingers on the screen for a second, and then swipe down on the screen. You are provided with a selection on the screen, choose the screen area to whatever you like, and take partial screenshots. Remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe it down.

Scrolling screenshots are useful if you are saving a long chat, a description, a document, or some info over the internet. To take scrolling screenshots, use the same gesture and swipe throughout the bottom of the screen. You will find this setting just below the same 3-finger screenshot menu.

4) Lock Apps Using Fingerprints

The realme 9i 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and you can use it to unlock the phone. However, the fingerprint scanner can also be used to lock individual apps that are installed on the phone and unlock them using the fingerprints whenever required.

Securing your phone with fingerprints is one of the essential things you should do, but securing the apps with fingerprints can add a layer of security on top. This helps when your smartphone is unlocked, the apps are still secured with fingerprints.

An unlocked phone will give anyone access to your smartphone whether you have secured it with a fingerprint, pin, passcode, or any other security. This is where you should lock the apps with your fingerprints and secure them so when someone tries to access your unlocked phone and open the apps, it asks for a fingerprint authentication which only you can unlock, unlike others.

To lock apps with your fingerprints, here’s what you need to do.

Make sure you have registered your fingerprints on the phone. Head to Settings -> Password & Security -> Fingerprint and add fingerprints if you haven’t done it yet. Once done, you will be shown a menu where you can choose to turn on the App Lock .

Now go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock and turn on the slider, you will be asked to set up a privacy password.

Choose the apps you want to lock using your fingerprints by using the slider. That’s it, the apps now will be locked and secured with your imprints. Now try to open a secured app and you will be asked for authentication. Use your fingerprints to unlock the apps.

5) Put Watermarks, Date & Time Stamp on Photos

Have you seen photos with a watermark at the bottom? A watermark of their phone’s mode as well as a date and time stamp? Want such kind of a watermark on your photos on your realme 9i 5G? When you take photos with the realme 9i 5G’s camera, you can also get a watermark like Shot on realme 9i 5G, your own signature, date & time of the photo taken, location information, etc. Although not all of you use this option, some of you still do, especially if you want to put your signature on the photos. If you want to put watermarks, date, time, and location information, here’s what you have to do.

Launch the Camera App and go to Camera Settings in the top-right corner from the three dots.

Tap on Watermarks and turn on the slider on the right.

There are options to customize the watermark, put your custom signature, add device model or not, add location info, date and time stamp, and change font size and position.

6) Control Wi-Fi Access For Apps

Ever wondered how to stop an app from using your Wi-Fi? Do you think there’s an app installed on your smartphone that hogs your Wi-Fi data every time you connect to the Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi Hotspot? Why not take control of your phone’s Wi-Fi for the apps? This nifty feature allows you to block internet access on your realme 9i 5G for those apps that you think it’s using unnecessary Wi-Fi data. There’s a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis and you can use it for such apps.

Go to Settings -> Apps -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control and choose the apps that you want to stop or block the Wi-Fi access. Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app. Now check the app and see if it has internet access.

7) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

The realme 9i 5G has a battery icon and you can customize it to show you the actual percentage of the battery in the status bar. Add a percentage of your phone’s remaining battery outside the battery icon or inside the battery icon. You can also hide the percentage if you don’t want. This quick setting will allow you to put a percentage right next to the battery icon so that you can easily check on the remaining battery on your phone.

To view the battery percentage in the status bar, simply go to the Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar -> Battery percentage and choose the desired option.

You can now view the percentage inside the battery or outside the battery depending on your chosen setting.

8) Check Internet Speed In Real-Time

Facing slow internet speed on your phone? The realme 9i 5G can show you the real-time internet speed in the status bar. This gives you an idea if you really are getting slow internet speeds from your service provider or if there is anything in the background that’s hogging your data. You can also use this feature to view the speeds of your downloads/uploads or streaming media in real time. Take a look at how you can do it.

Turn on the slider for the following, Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar -> Real-time network speed .

Check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator working while you surf the net.

9) Make Use Of Dark Mode

The Dark mode is among the most useful features in smartphones, the Dark mode lets you view the screen content in dark colors to ease off the eyes, and it helps when you use the phone in darker environments. The dark theme gives your eyes relief during the night as well as prevents eye strains. Turn on the Dark Mode on your realme 9i 5G with these simple steps.

Head to Settings -> Display & brightness and choose the Dark theme option .

You can use the Auto-switch to set the dark mode automatically as per your time or use the Sunset to Sunrise option.

10) Hide The Camera Notch From Apps

The realme 9i 5G has a notch at the selfie camera and it might hinder your gaming or video experience. If you are bothered by the notch, simply hide it from view. To hide the selfie camera notch here’s what you need to do.

Head to Settings -> Display & brightness -> Screen display and choose the Front camera display by app option. Choose the app you don’t want to show the notch, and select the option Hide front camera (Show app in full screen). This will hide the notch and you can see the front notch is gone from the view. You can again modify it if you change your mind.

