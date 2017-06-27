The Essential PH-1 gets certified by the FCC ahead of launch

The Essential PH-1 created garnered a lot of attention in May when it was released, now we have info it has got examined by the Federal Communications Commission. It is one of the last hurdles before the phone goes public.

The first Andy Rubin phone has the model number “A11” as the papers show. The phone will work on all major US carriers like Sprint and Verizon. The titanium body phone is quite the head turner with a big 5.71-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display boasting QHD resolution. It also has the modular capability with three magnetic pins at the back of the device.

Interestingly, the phone might also have an IP rating in store for potential buyers. The company has revealed in an answer to a question on Twitter saying “we’re finalising the testing to validate our official IP rating.” So, we can expect the upcoming phone to be water resistant at least if not completely waterproof. That is a good feature to have in a flagship in 2017.

Hi there Ahmed, we're finalizing the testing to validate our official IP rating. — Essential (@essential) June 26, 2017

The Essential PH-1 should be available this Summer at a price of $699. The Andy Rubin lead startup is also taking pre-orders for the device currently.

