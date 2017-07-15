Extensive Redmi 5 leak reveals all about the budget friendly phone

Read this and you shall know all about the budget friendly Redmi 5. Seldom can we say such a thing about a leak. But yes this leak has it all. The 4-year old series of Redmi devices has a good amount of loyal users now and this leak will definitely excite them. The images are so elaborate, you can barely call it a leak. But as long as nothing gets official it qualifies.

With the Redmi 5, Xiaomi is at it once again bringing to the budget market something that the end-user will look forward to buying. The bunch of images also give us a look at the evolved design of the back. The design has been a trend this year featuring a smooth back with subtle antenna lines. The fingerprint sensor remains at the back. And the camera has been moved to the top left. Needless to say, the phone will have a unimetal body.

As for the components of the phone, it will have two main versions with Snapdragon 625 and 630 SoC. The former will be restricted to 3 GB models of the device. While the latter will come in 4 GB versions of the device. The 3 GB model has two storage options, 16 GB/ 32 GB. While the 4 GB version will have only 64 GB memory option.

the Redmi 5 will have a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 1080p display. The camera at the back will comprise of a single 16 MP sensor. And the secondary sensor will have 5 MP capacity. The handset will be just in time to run MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. Both dual SIM and micro SD card expansion are supported. The device will be juiced up via a slightly smaller 3,680 mAh Li-Ion cell.

Redmi 5 Rumored Specifications

Below we also have the prices of the phones and they are typical Xiaomi prices, to say the least.

Redmi 5 versions:

Snapdragon 625 variant prices:

3 GB RAM / 16 GB ROM: CNY 859, $126, Rs. 8,160 approx.

3 GB RAM / 32 GB ROM: CNY 1039, US$ 153, Rs. 9875 approx

Snapdragon 630 variant prices:

3 GB RAM / 16 GB ROM: CNY 1099, US$ 162, Rs. 10,445 approx.

4 GB RAM / 32 GB ROM: CNY 1199, US$ 177, Rs. 11,395 approx..

4 GB RAM / 64 GB ROM: CNY 1299, US$ 191 / Rs. 12,345 approx.

