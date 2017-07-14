Nokia 6 now available for registrations exclusively on Amazon India

The Nokia 6 will finally be available for people in India to lay their hands on it. We don’t know if it’s just us or Nokia was particularly slow with the new Android smartphones to market. After launching the phone globally at this years MWC 2017, it took the phone months to reach Indian shores. The phone was just launched in India last month. While its smaller sibling has received a lukewarm welcome in India, we don’t know what lies in store for the Nokia 6. Starting today, the handset is up for registration.

HMD Global says the phone can be purchased only by pre-registration. The Nokia 6 is exclusive to Amazon India and that is where you’ll have to register to get one. It will be sold online only. The phone will be on open sale from August 23. That is again a long wait for customers who don’t want to register for early sales. The Nokia 5, on the other hand, will be available from August 15

The Nokia 6 has four shades namely Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper colors. Amazon has Rs 1000 cash back offer running for the device if users pay with the Amazon Pay balance. Also, Vodafone users will get 9 GB of extra data each month on the purchase of 1 GB Data for 5 months.

Nokia 6 Specifications: