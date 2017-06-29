Facebook now has 2 billion active users monthly says Mark Zuckerberg

The 21st century ushered in the Internet revolution that brought the whole world very close together. But if there is a specific app that embodies that goal, it is Facebook. It is the single largest online media platform where people share, like, converse and get to know each other.

Started back in 2004, the online platform has now reached a huge milestone. The CEO of Facebook announced on Tuesday that the global media platform is now used by more than 2 billion people every month. His goal is to bring the world even closer together by connecting them through Facebook, Zuckerberg said.

In October 2012, he said that 1 billion users were active on the platform each month. “We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together.” Mark Zuckerberg said.

The CEO said, 175 million love reactions are sent daily. And around 800 million likes are registered daily. Around 1 billion people use Groups each month. Days earlier, the social media giant announced new video creation apps & tools at VidCon. Facebook has been moving slowly towards video content as part of a bid to make its services more appealing to active users.

With such a huge userbase, comes huge responsibility too. Taking notice of that, the CEO said, “We feel like our responsibility is expanding, especially around passing this milestone of 2 billion people in the community.”

Facebook’s growth seems phenomenal even after it has achieved a global presence. Somehow, the company manages to retain and add users to its massive community. In the last quarter, Facebook reported a growth of 17% in monthly users Y-o-Y to 1.94 billion. While daily active users also increased by 18% to 1.28 billion.

