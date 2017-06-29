Sony rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to Xperia Z5 Series, Z4 Tablet and Z3+

After rolling out the 7.0 Nougat update for the Xperia XA more than a week ago and then rolling out the 7.1.1 Nougat update for Xperia X and Xperia X Compact last weekend, Sony is now rolling out the 7.1.1 Nougat update for a couple of more devices.

Sony is now rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Dual, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z3+ as well as the Xperia Z4 Tablet. The update carries version number 32.4.A.0.160 and weighs in at around 485 MB, however, the size may vary depending on the device.

Also, this update not only bumps the Android version to 7.1.1 Nougat, but, it also bumps up the security patch to June 1 which is the latest Android security patch released by Google. The update is rolled out over the air and should hopefully reach all the units within a week, but, if you don’t get update notification until then, you can check for the update manually by heading to the Settings > About phone menu.

This update brings along new features like Xperia Assist, more emoji, and our favorite, app shortcuts. If you have already received this update, do let us know how your device performed after the upgradation.

