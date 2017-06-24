Sony Xperia X and Xperia X Compact receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

It’s been 10 months since Google released the Android Nougat update and there are many devices out there which haven’t yet been updated to Nougat. Sony is one of those manufacturers who is slowly rolling out the Nougat update to its devices. Last week, Sony rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Xperia XA, and now, the company is rolling out Nougat update for Xperia X and Xperia X Compact.

However, unlike the Xperia XA, the Xperia X and Xperia X Compact are receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. This update bumps up the security patch on both the devices to June 1, 2017, and, brings in new features like app shortcuts and some more emoji. With app shortcuts, you can perform certain actions quickly by long-pressing the app icon.

The 7.1.1 Nougat update for both the Xperia X and Xperia X Compact carries build number 34.3.A.0.194 and is rolling out over the air. Having said that, we are unsure of which countries the update is currently rolled out in, however, the update should reach all the units in all the regions within a week or two.

If you haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > About phone menu. However, Sony says that if your device has less than 500 MB of internal storage, you won’t get the update notification on it, so make sure you have at least 1 GB of free space on your device to receive and install the update.

