Xiaomi Mi Max receiving Android 7.0 Nougat

The Xiaomi Mi Max, which was unveiled last year in May, and was running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, is now receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

The 7.0 Nougat update that is rolled out to the Mi Max is based on MIUI Gobal 8.5.1. The update also bumps up the security patch on the Mi Max to May 1, 2017. This isn’t the latest security patch though, however, we were neither expecting Xiaomi to roll out the June patch this early.

Having said that, the update is currently only rolling out to the 3 GB RAM variant and not the 4 GB RAM variant which is called Mi Max Prime. As a refresher, the Xiaomi Mi Max is powered by Snapdragon 650 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 510 GPU.

The Mi Max sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 4850 mAh battery. It flaunts a metal body and has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Apart from that, it comes with 32 GB of internal storage along with a 16 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera on the front.

Like we said, this update is only rolling out to the 3 GB RAM variant, however, we hope the 4 GB variant will receive it soon.

Have you got this update on your Mi Max already? How has your experience been with it?

