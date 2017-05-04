Facebook partners with Bharti Airtel to launch Express Wi-Fi service in India

In an attempt to offer affordable and reliable connectivity to the customers, Facebook has now partnered with Bharti Airtel to launch the Express Wi-Fi service.

Facebook has announced its partnership with Bharti Airtel to commercially launch the Express Wi-Fi service in India. The service is aimed at offering affordable and reliable internet services. The companies intend to launch as many as 20000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the country in the next few months.

The Facebook Express Wi-Fi service is designed to complement mobile data offerings by providing a low-cost, high bandwidth alternative for getting online and access apps, download and stream content. With the Express Wi-Fi partnership, local Indian entrepreneurs can start businesses to offer internet access to their town or region at an affordable rate.

To avail the Facebook Express Wi-Fi service, customers need to sign up with the local Express Wi-Fi retailer and purchase a daily, weekly or monthly data pack. Users can then connect to the Express Wi-Fi hotspot, register/create an account, login and start browsing or use any app on the internet.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to be a part of this initiative to provide affordable access to high speed data to users across India, particularly in the underserved segment. We believe this will help in empowering millions of Indians by bringing them online and contribute to the Government’s Digital India vision.”