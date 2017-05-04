Idea launches 4G LTE services in Guwahati in Assam

Weeks after rolling out the 4G services in Assam, Idea Cellular has now launched its services in Guwahati.

Idea Cellular announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Guwahati in Assam. With the expansion, the 4G services are now available in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding. The operator further plans to expand the network to 13 towns by June 2017.

The newly launched 4G LTE services would be available to the 13.3 lakh Idea subscribers in the region. The company also introduced the Digital Idea suite of apps with Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark apps. The operator is offering attractive offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content for its subscribers.

Speaking about the launch, Pradip Chanda – Circle Head, Assam & NESA, Idea Cellular, said, “We are happy to launch our world class, high speed 4G services for Idea customers in Assam catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. The company now offers its 4G services in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding. Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 13 key towns in Assam by June end. 4G Services in North East Circle were launched in March 2016. We have now expanded 40% of our total sites there to offer 4G network covering a population of 2.6 million in the North-East region.”