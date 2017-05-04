We recently got our hands-on with the Smartron srt.phone, a Sachin Tendulkar branded phone that is designed and engineered in India and performs consistently. Despite the fact that it battles with the current Chinese smartphones, we have gathered the 5 impressive things about Smartron srt.phone that we liked the most. Here they are the 5 best things we found in the smartphone.

Latest Android N Built, Upgradeable to Android O

Most smartphones under this price don’t offer latest Android OS. In fact, there are very few smartphones that offer near stock Android experience with the latest Android built. The srt.phone runs on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat and what is surprising to hear that the company promises the next Android upgrade i.e. Android O. This is the first thing we like about the srt.phone.

Have a look at the screenshot of the phone’s about section. As you can see it offers Android N with 5th February 2017 security patch. The software on the srt.phone is a near stock Android i.e. Vanilla Android.

Performance – Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and 4 GB RAM

Like Sachin Tendulkar, the srt.phone is also a performer. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM. Gaming is aided by Adreno 510 GPU. Spec wise the phone can easily compete with most midrange smartphones out there.

Storage Options – Unlimited Cloud Storage and 64 GB Internal

We listed the storage as one of the best things in the smartphone. It features a 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Although the storage is not expandable and no matter what, its mind blowing unlimited cloud storage feature will amaze you for sure. Smartron offers an unlimited cloud storage via the company’s own TCloud given for lifetime. It seems Smartron uses a similar approach when Google Pixel started giving unlimited storage for photos and videos. This could be the company’s USP since it holds no bar on the storage terms and conditions.

Price – Starts From ₹12,999

Pricing is what people will fancy, Smartron is going aggressive on the pricing and competes with the well-known Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Coolpad, and Lenovo/Motorola. The srt.phone starts from ₹12,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage while the top variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at a thousand bucks more i.e. ₹13,999. As the phone is inspired by none other than the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, cricket fanatics will love this phone.

USB Type-C Port and Fast Charging

The USB type-C port is the last but not the least. The type-C port is nothing new, but if we see from a budget point of view, not all phones provide a type-C port especially if they are low priced. We have seen USB type-C port on flagship devices like OnePlus 3, Samsung Galaxy S8, and a few more. Smartron emerges with a newer USB standard which impressed us.

Now with the new USB port, it also offers fast charging aided by the Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0. The srt.phone ships with an 18W fast charger (5V, 2A & 9V, 2A) that should quickly charge the 3,000 mAh battery. We will review the device soon and let you know how much time it takes to charge in one go.

Apart from all these, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and NFC for cashless payments and data transfer. Furthermore, it offers interchangeable back covers featuring Sachin Tendulkar and his signature. True Sachin fans will definitely take an interest in this phone if I am not wrong. Want to know more about the phone, stay tuned for our Smartron srt.phone review.