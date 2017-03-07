Fitbit Alta HR fitness band with continuous heart rate tracking launched in India for Rs. 14999

With the fitness tracking wearable market gaining momentum in India, Fitbit has now launched the stylish Fitbit Alta HR in the country. The device, which is the successor to the earlier Alta, flaunts the PurePulse technology which enables the device to continuously monitor the heart rate.

Fitbit has announced the launch of the Fitbit Alta HR, which is touted to be the world’s slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart rate tracking device. The device employs the PurePulse heart rate technology to detect heart rate variability to estimate the amount of time in light, deep and REM sleep, as well as time awake each night to better understand the sleep quality.

Based on the Sleep Stages, the Fitbit Alta HR uses the Fitbit data to provide personalized guidance on how to improve sleep for better overall health. The company developed a one-of-a-kind chip for the Fitbit Alta HR that reduced the size and number of components needed, achieving a 25 percent slimmer design than Fitbit Charge 2.

The Fitbit Alta HR offers automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking and promises up to 7 days’ battery life. The device can also measure non-step based exercise like yoga and spinning. Users can also see real-time heart zones on the wrist and exercise summaries in the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Alta HR is priced at Rs. 14999 and would go up for pre-order on Amazon.in from March 15 to 31. It will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from April 1 to 15. Post that, the wearable would be available across major India retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Jumbo and Vijay Sales retail stores.

The Special Edition Alta HR (in Gun Metal and Rose Gold) is priced at Rs. 16999. The wearable would come with removable bands with the Classic fitness bands priced at Rs. 2999, Luxe Leather bands priced at Rs. 5999 and the Luxe Metal Bracelet priced at Rs. 9999.