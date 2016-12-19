Garmin Forerunner 35 with built-in heart rate sensor and GPS launched for Rs. 15990

While the wearable market in India is comparatively slow, Garmin has launched yet another product in the country – the Garmin Forerunner 35.

Garmin has announced the launch of the Garmin Forerunner 35, which is the company’s GPS-enabled running smartwatch. The watch also flaunts a built-in Elevate wrist-based heart rate sensor that monitors heart rate 24×7. Additionally, the device tracks distance, pace and counts steps, calories and intensity minutes.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 has Bluetooth support and is compatible with any Android or iOS smartphone. The watch also offers smart notifications, live tracking and music controls. It has a massive battery that is said to last up to 9 days. The watch is priced at Rs. 15990 and is available exclusively on Paytm.