Garmin vivoactive 3 Music GPS smartwatch announced with integrated music support
Garmin has announced a new GPS smartphone named vivoactive 3 Music with integrated music support that stores up to 500 songs from various music streaming services or from a computer. The rest of the stuff is all same from the previous Garmin vivoactive 3 that features Garmin Pay contactless payment similar to Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.
The Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is a direct competitor of the fitness devices from Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit. The Vivoactive 3 Music has all the features found on the vivoactive 3 smartwatch which includes the GPS and Garmin Pay contactless payments. The vivoactive 3 Music adds in a music player with local storage that stores up to 500 songs. An integrated music player ensures it need not connect to the phone for playing songs.
It comes with a 1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixels resolution) Garmin Chroma touch display. As mentioned earlier, the features remain the same, it has a swipeable bezel, heart-rate sensors, stress meter, Step counter, Calories meter, Sleep monitoring, and more.
The Garmin vivoactive 3 Music has one color variant – Black with a black color 20 mm silicon band. The price for the vivoactive 3 Music is $299.99 which is roughly Rs 20,307 in India. About the availability of the smartwatch, it is already available in the U.S. with different sizes of bands available separately.
Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Specifications
- Display: 1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixels resolution), 30.4 mm diameter, full-color Garmin Chroma sunlight-visible touch Display, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)
- Protection: Water resistant (5 atm pressure)
- Storage: Up to 500 songs
- Features: Step counter, Calories meter, Move bar, Auto goal, Sleep monitoring, Floors climbed, Distance traveled, Intensity minutes, TrueUp, Move IQ
- Sensors: Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter, Compass, Accelerometer, Thermometer
- Connectivity: Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, GPS, GLONASS
- Compatibility: Android, iPhone
- Apps: More than 15 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports apps – Strength Training, Cardio Training, Elliptical Training, Stair Stepping, Floor Climbing, Indoor Rowing and Yoga, Cardio workouts, Strength workouts, Automatic rep counting
- Battery: Up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, up to 5 hours in GPS mode with music, up to 13 hours with GPS mode without Music
- Dimensions: 43.1 mm x 43.1 mm x 13.6 mm
- Weight: 39 grams
Garmin vivoactive 3 Price & Availability
- Price: $299.99 (Rs 20,307)
- Availability: In the US from today
