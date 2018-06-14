Last month, at an event in London, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 for global markets. However, alongside launching the OnePlus 6, the company also launched its wireless earphones called OnePlus Bullets Wireless. While the OnePlus 6 has already been available for purchase in India since May 22, the Bullets Wireless are yet to go on sale in the country. Well, if you were waiting for the Bullets Wireless to reach Indian shores, your wait is about to be over as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones go on sale in India from next week.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones will go on sale in India from June 19. The price of the Bullets Wireless is set at ₹3990 and it will be sold through Amazon India as well as OnePlus’ India website.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless are wireless in-ear monitors and come with some cool features like Google Assistant, Dash Charge and Water Resistance. They also come with in-line remote control as well as a microphone that lets users summon Google Assistant with voice commands.

That said, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones also support Qualcomm’s aptX while also featuring Magnetic Control that lets you control music playback. If you want to pause music, you simply have to clip the earphones together, and, to resume music again, all you have to do is separate the earphones.

Like we already said, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless also come with Dash Charge that OnePlus says offers five hours of usage on a single 10-minute charge. And, as far as the battery life is concerned, the Bullets Wireless can offer 255 hours of standby time, 8 hours of continuous music playback and 10.5 hours of talk time.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Price in India and Availability