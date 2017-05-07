Gionee M2017 with 5.7 inch Quad HD display, dual rear camera setup and 7000 mAh battery announced

Keeping in mind the high-end demands for smartphones, Gionee has now launched the Gionee M2017 with striking specs.

Gionee has announced the launch of the Gionee M2017, which is the company’s latest premium high-end smartphone in the M series. The device has a 5.7 inch AMOLED curved glass display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Gionee M2017 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12 MP and 13 MP sensors with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 7000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced starting at 6999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 68500).

Gionee M2017 specs:

5.7 inch display

2560 x 1440 pixels resolution

1.95 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

Adreno 510 GPU

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

7000 mAh battery