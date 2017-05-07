Gionee M2017 with 5.7 inch Quad HD display, dual rear camera setup and 7000 mAh battery announced
Keeping in mind the high-end demands for smartphones, Gionee has now launched the Gionee M2017 with striking specs.
Gionee has announced the launch of the Gionee M2017, which is the company’s latest premium high-end smartphone in the M series. The device has a 5.7 inch AMOLED curved glass display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The Gionee M2017 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12 MP and 13 MP sensors with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 7000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced starting at 6999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 68500).
Gionee M2017 specs:
- 5.7 inch display
- 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution
- 1.95 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor
- Adreno 510 GPU
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB internal memory
- 12 MP primary camera
- 13 MP secondary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 7000 mAh battery