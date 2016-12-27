Samsung Galaxy S7 edge glossy Black Pearl colour variant launched in India for Rs. 56900

Just days after introducing the glassy Black Pearl colour variant of the Galaxy S7 edge, Samsung has now launched the variant in India.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Black Pearl variant with glossy finish of the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. The flagship smartphone sports 3D glass with Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer and metal design. The device has a 5.5 inch Super AMOLED Always ON pressure sensitive curved edge display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Exynos 8 Octa processor with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has a 12 MP rear facing Dual Pixel camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3600 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 56900 and would be available starting from December 30. The device is additionally available in Blue Coral, Black Onyx, Gold Platinum, White Pearl, Silver Titanium and Pink Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge specs:

5.5 inch display

2560 x 1440 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3600 mAh battery