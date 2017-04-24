Gionee M6S Plus with 6 inch full HD display and 6020 mAh battery unveiled
As expected based on the invites sent out by Gionee, the company has now officially unveiled the Gionee M6S Plus in China.
Gionee has announced the launch of the Gionee M6S Plus, which is the successor to the Gionee M6 and flaunts a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Gionee M6S Plus has a 12 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/1.9 aperture, 1.4μm Pixel size and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 6020 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Gionee M6S Plus specs:
- 6.0 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 12 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 6020 mAh battery
Gionee M6S Plus Price and Availability:
The handset priced starting at 3499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 33000). The phone will be available in Black Ink colour.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Gionee M6S Plus with 6 inch full HD display and 6020 mAh battery unveiled"
true flagship grade phone from Gionee!! there absolutely nothing holding this phone down, not even the price ids high, well priced, amazing specs, awesome camera and the HUGE 6060mAh battery is just amazing!!
I m excited for it’s bigger Battery!
Price, think twice before purchasing Gionta!!
Overpriced