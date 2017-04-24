As expected based on the invites sent out by Gionee, the company has now officially unveiled the Gionee M6S Plus in China.

Gionee has announced the launch of the Gionee M6S Plus, which is the successor to the Gionee M6 and flaunts a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Gionee M6S Plus has a 12 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/1.9 aperture, 1.4μm Pixel size and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 6020 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Gionee M6S Plus specs:

6.0 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

6020 mAh battery

Gionee M6S Plus Price and Availability:

The handset priced starting at 3499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 33000). The phone will be available in Black Ink colour.