Meizu E2 press renders surface ahead of launch

Meizu is one of those Chinese companies known for its affordable smartphones. The company has always been mired in controversy for literally copying Apple’s design for its phones. However, the company seems to be working hard to prove those reports wrong.

The leaked press render of the upcoming Meizu E2 has surfaced in China. While the handset looks like any normal smartphone, it has a very unusual flash for its rear camera. The flash consists of four LEDs of alternating cool and warm colours, all placed in a straight line on top of the antenna line. While there could be several reasons for the arrangement, we assume it to be a design-oriented call.

Rumours suggest that the Meizu E2 would feature a regular 5.5 inch full HD display with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button below the display. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa core processor along with 4 GB of RAM. The handset is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday May 26.

