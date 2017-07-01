Gionee has plans to launch the S10 in India soon

Gionee is bringing the S10 to India soon. The Chinese company confirmed the plans to Gadgets 360 at the ongoing MWC event in China. Although the company doesn’t have a specific date for the debut, it does plan to market the phone as a flagship in the newly launched A-series.

Also, the Gionee S10 has three variants. It is unclear which version the company will selectively launch in India. One particular Gionee official also said it might launch in two months time but the launch mainly depends on the performance of the current A-series flagship, the Gionee A1.

The Gionee S10 which just started selling this month in China has three variants. The Gionee S10, S10B, and S10C. As the company wants the phone to be the next flagship A-series phone it would only make sense to launch the S10 at least, if not all variants. Although this has not been confirmed.

Taking a glance at the specs, the Gionee S10 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Fueled by a 3,450 mAh battery, it runs Amigo 4.0 OS.

The Gionee S10 has all the cameras you can handle. It boasts of a dual camera setup on both sides. The front has a 20 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor. While the back is equipped with a 16 MP and an 8 MP sensor. The phone costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,400).

The Gionee S10B rocks a Mediatek Helio P10 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It has the same 5.5-inch Full HD display but has a relatively larger 3,700 mAh battery. It only has a dual camera comprising of 13 MP and 5 MP at the back. The selfie shooter stands at 16 MP. The Gionee S10B costs 2,199 yuan (roughly Rs. 20,700).

The Gionee S10C is powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 3,100 mAh battery. It has a 5.2-inch HD screen and houses 32 GB of storage. Like all its variants, it runs Amigo 4.0 OS. The camera here is a single 16 MP sensor at the back along with a 13 MP one at the front for selfies. It costs 1,599 yuan (roughly Rs. 15,000).

