Gionee rolls out update to improve selfie experience on the Gionee A1

Staying true to its ‘Selfiestaan’ pledge for the Gionee A1, the selfie-centric update is being pushed by Gionee to the device. The update focuses on refining selfie snaps as well as some more features listed below.

The update now allows users to take group selfies more conveniently by making use of the wide-angle lens. Essentially it means more people can fit in. Gionee calls it panoramic selfies.

The second feature of the update is HD velfies. With this mode, users can take HD selfie videos for example when in big gatherings. In addition to these two modes, Gionee has an assistive tool to help users snap better selfies. The tool walks users through the ideal settings required for a selfie or groufie.

Introducing the update, Gionee stated, Following the new OTA update based on the expression of ‘more is better’, A1 users will not have to depend on a dual camera to capture and celebrate friendship, family, teamwork and unity. ”

If you haven’t got the update, you can head on to the settings menu and check for it manually. Remember, keep your devices charged to full, hook on to a stable Wi-Fi and hit update after that.