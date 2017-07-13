LG V30 to be unveiled on August 31 with 18:9 FullVision display

Yesterday we saw a video render of LG V30 which gave us our best look yet at the smartphone. Even though it’s just a render, we got a look at it from all possible angles, giving us an idea of how the V30 might look like. The V30, until now, was rumored to be unveiled in September at IFA 2017, however, according to the latest information, it’s confirmed to be unveiled a day before IFA 2017 kicks off.

LG has sent out invites to the media for a press event scheduled on August 31 where the company will unveil the V30. Although the invite doesn’t specifically mention that V30 will be unveiled on August 31, however, it does show letter ‘V’ which more or less confirms that it indeed is going to be the V30.

Moreover, the invite also has rounded corners which hint at the phone having a display similar to the LG G6. Well, that’s something we already saw in yesterday’s render. Besides, LG has also confirmed that this smartphone will be sporting 18:9 FullVision display.

Furthermore, the V30 is said to flaunt a 6-inch OLED panel, and, there won’t be any secondary display on the smartphone which has been a signature feature of the V series. Apart from that, the LG V30 will also come with a glass back along with support for wireless charging.

The V30 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM and have dual camera setup at the back. LG will be unveiling the V30 on August 31 in Berlin, Germany and the event will start at 9 am local time (i.e., 12.30 pm Indian time).

Well, even though there’s more than a month for the unveiling, we are pretty sure to hear more about the V30 in the coming days.

