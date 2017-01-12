Gionee Steel 2 launched with quad-core CPU, 3 GB RAM and 4000 mAh battery

The Gionee GN5005 which was spotted on TENAA in December last year has now been launched by the company as Gionee Steel 2.

The Gionee Steel 2 is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. The device runs on Amigo 3.5 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

On the storage front, the Gionee Steel 2 is offered in two variants – 16 GB and 32 GB. Of course, you can also expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card slot if the provided internal storage isn’t enough for you.

The Gionee Steel 2 features a 5-inch HD display which is kept on by a 4000 mAh battery. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the front which is housed on the physical home button. The home button is also flanked by recents and back button on its sides. Also, talking about the design, the back side of the Steel 2 reminds us of the Huawei P9.

Gionee Steel 2 specifications:

CPU: MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

As far as availability of this device is concerned, as of now, it is only available in China and there’s no word on its availability in other markets. Talking about the price, the 16 GB variant is priced at ¥ 1299 (around $190/₹13,000). No information about the pricing of 32 GB variant though. The device can pre-ordered in China from here.

