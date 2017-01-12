Vodafone launches 4G services in Madurai

Further expanding its high-speed data services in Tamil Nadu, Vodafone has now launched its 4G services in Madurai.

Vodafone has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Madurai. The service, which in Madurai region is built on a strong fibre backhaul and is supported by its own new and superfast 3G services on a modern network of 2100 MHz, would allow customers to experience and enhanced mobile internet experience with faster uploads/downloads.

As an introductory offer, Vodafone is offering a complimentary upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM for all its customers. Further, the operator is also offering double data benefits and unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone calls for customers purchasing data packs greater than 1 GB. It is also offering 3 months’ access to free TV, Movies & Videos on Vodafone Play.

Speaking about the launch, S Murali , Business Head- Tamil Nadu, Vodafone India, said, “As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Madurai & Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. 4G has the potential to revolutionize the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live. Vodafone’s global expertise and experience of launching 4G across 20 countries gives us a better understanding of this technology and the needs of the 4G customer. We have received overwhelming response from customers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur where Vodafone SuperNet 4G is already available. Beginning today, our customers in Madurai, Tuticorin and soon across Tamil Nadu, will enjoy the world’s largest 4G network experience.”