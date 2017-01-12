Lenovo to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update for ZUK Z2 and ZUK Z2 Pro from next week

Smartphone manufacturers seem to be quite busy with the roll out of Android 7.0 Nougat update this month. Samsung is expected to roll out the Android Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge this month whereas ASUS recently started rolling out the Nougat update for the ZenFone 3. Well, Lenovo too has joined the group now as the company is going to roll out the Nougat update from next week for ZUK Z2 and ZUK Z2 Pro.

Lenovo is going to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update for the ZUK Z2 and Z2 Pro from next week, however, no specific date is available. This information was shared by a company executive on Chinese social network Weibo.

The update will upgrade the UI on both the ZUK Z2 and Z2 Pro to ZUI 2.5. Both these smartphones are currently running ZUI 2.0 which is based on Android Marshmallow. This update come with system optimizations, latest security patches, support for split-screen and more. If you understand Chinese, we have attached an image at the end of this article which contains more details of this update.

Also, it remains to be seen whether the Z2 Plus which was launched in India last year receives the update or not. For those unaware, the Z2 Plus is actually the ZUK Z2.

